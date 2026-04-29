Canara HSBC Life Insurance soars on steady Q4 and robust full-year performance

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company rallied 9.21% to Rs 148.75 after the insurer reported a healthy set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY26.

In the March quarter, standalone net premium income rose 13.21% YoY to Rs 3,060.66 crore, while sequential (QoQ) growth stood at 6.75%.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 38.61 crore, up 10.22% YoY and 25.19% QoQ. Profit after tax rose 8.23% YoY to Rs 34.73 crore, while jumping 25.61% sequentially.

That said, employee expenses surged 20.01% YoY and 30.60% QoQ to Rs 234.3 crore, suggesting continued investments in distribution and expansion.

For FY26, individual weighted premium income stood at Rs 2,593 crore, rising 19% YoY, outpacing both industry and private sector peers. Total APE grew 20% YoY to Rs 2,799 crore, while new business premium rose 25% to Rs 3,917 crore.

Total premium income climbed sharply to Rs 10,046 crore (up 25% YoY), while renewal premium increased to Rs 6,129 crore (up 25% YoY), reflecting a strengthening customer base.

On the profitability front, value of new business jumped 41% YoY to Rs 627 crore, with VNB margin expanding to 22.4% from 19.1%. Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 127 crore, up 8% YoY.

Assets under management rose 12% YoY to Rs 46,118 crore, while embedded value reached Rs 7,233 crore with an operating RoEV of 20.7%, highlighting improving franchise value.

Operationally, persistency ratios improved, with the 13-month ratio at 86.3% and 61-month ratio at 55.4%. The solvency ratio stood at a comfortable 190%, indicating a strong capital position.

The company also saw traction in distribution, onboarding 500 new distributors during the year, while policy count grew 7% YoY to over 2.08 lakh.

Its product mix remained diversified, led by ULIPs at 51%, followed by non-par savings 19%, non-par protection 7%, par 8%, annuity 14% and fund-based business 1%.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings (25.5%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of 31 March 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.