Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 103.63 crore

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company declined 0.89% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.87% to Rs 203.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 453.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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