Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 145.37 crore

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company rose 23.98% to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 145.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.145.37121.0770.1567.54101.8281.5899.3579.8875.6060.98

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