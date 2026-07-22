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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 145.37 crore

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company rose 23.98% to Rs 75.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 145.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales145.37121.07 20 OPM %70.1567.54 -PBDT101.8281.58 25 PBT99.3579.88 24 NP75.6060.98 24

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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