Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 178.82 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 11.32% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.82158.6833.2130.8448.7740.7820.8119.0916.3314.67

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