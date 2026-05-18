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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 29.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 29.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 253.46 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 29.85% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 253.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 95.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 852.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales253.46219.77 15 852.55721.07 18 OPM %30.8126.58 -31.0028.40 - PBDT67.3152.72 28 225.89178.44 27 PBT38.5629.92 29 126.1798.20 28 NP29.2322.51 30 95.7574.86 28

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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