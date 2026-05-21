Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 11.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 711.78 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 11.04% to Rs 46.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 711.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 671.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.45% to Rs 191.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 2622.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2349.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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