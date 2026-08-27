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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacite Infra gets LOI for Rs 741 crore project from Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Capacite Infra gets LOI for Rs 741 crore project from Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Capacite Infraprojects said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) amounting to Rs 741 crore from Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

The LOI is for undertaking the construction of core and shell work of Mahindra Rainforest at Kanjurmarg and Mahindra Beacon Hill at Mahalaxmi.

Rahul Katyal, managing director, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said: "Capacit'e Infraprojects is privileged to welcome Mahindra Lifespace Developers a marquee name in Indias real estate sectoras our newest client.

We believe this engagement will further strengthen our portfolio, enhance visibility among premium clients, and contribute meaningfully to long-term shareholder value."

Capacit'e Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the EPC business and provides turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company offers these services to leading real-estate and government bodies in India.

 

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The company had reported 15% fall in net profit to Rs 39.8 crore despite a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 628.9 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 227 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:50 AM IST