Capacite Infraprojects receives LoI from TenX Realty for projects worth Rs 537 cr

Capacite Infraprojects receives LoI from TenX Realty for projects worth Rs 537 cr

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Capacite Infraprojects has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty (on behalf of Raymond), for a total contract value of ~ Rs 537 crore, excluding GST, for Construction of 'Towers F,G, NTA' and 'Retail Building' in the Address by GS-3 Project and Invictus-2 Project at Thane.

Nifty trades above 25,500 level; IT shares rally

Board of Capillary Technologies India approves investment in wholly owned subsidiary

Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

E2E Networks rises after launching QIP issue for raising capital

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

