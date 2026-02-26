Capacite Infraprojects receives LoI from TenX Realty for projects worth Rs 537 cr
Capacite Infraprojects has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty (on behalf of Raymond), for a total contract value of ~ Rs 537 crore, excluding GST, for Construction of 'Towers F,G, NTA' and 'Retail Building' in the Address by GS-3 Project and Invictus-2 Project at Thane.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST