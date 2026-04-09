Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector increased to 75.6% in Q3FY26 from 74.3% in previous quarter
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of its 72nd round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q4:2025-26 and covered 1057 manufacturing companies. The survey provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during October-December 2025. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased to 75.6 per cent in Q3:2025-26 from 74.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) increased by 60 basis points from the previous quarter and stood at 75.5 per cent in Q3:2025-26. Both CU and CU-SA for Q3:2025-26 increased by 20 basis points as compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST