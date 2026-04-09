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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector increased to 75.6% in Q3FY26 from 74.3% in previous quarter

Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector increased to 75.6% in Q3FY26 from 74.3% in previous quarter

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of its 72nd round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q4:2025-26 and covered 1057 manufacturing companies. The survey provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during October-December 2025. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased to 75.6 per cent in Q3:2025-26 from 74.3 per cent in the previous quarter. The seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) increased by 60 basis points from the previous quarter and stood at 75.5 per cent in Q3:2025-26. Both CU and CU-SA for Q3:2025-26 increased by 20 basis points as compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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