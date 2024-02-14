Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.120 0 PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content