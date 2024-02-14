Sensex (    %)
                        
Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:23 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.120 0 PBT-0.120 0 NP-0.120 0
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

