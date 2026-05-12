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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.73% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 0.230.91 -75 OPM %-516.67-716.67 --334.7817.58 - PBDT-0.31-0.43 28 -0.770.16 PL PBT-0.31-0.43 28 -0.770.16 PL NP-0.27-0.33 18 -0.600.16 PL

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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