Capillary Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 340.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 191.35 croreNet profit of Capillary Technologies India rose 340.65% to Rs 43.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 191.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 294.50% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.79% to Rs 734.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 598.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales191.35152.08 26 734.60598.26 23 OPM %16.4118.10 -12.6410.86 - PBDT37.0428.44 30 101.1270.78 43 PBT17.5211.95 47 26.1510.68 145 NP43.369.84 341 52.3913.28 295
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST