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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capillary Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capillary Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 42.66% to Rs 256.64 crore

Net loss of Capillary Technologies India reported to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 256.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 179.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales256.64179.89 43 OPM %15.709.91 -PBDT44.8417.83 151 PBT24.800.55 4409 NP-9.550.75 PL

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST