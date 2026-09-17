Capital India Finance board OKs Rs 1,000 crore NCD issue

Capital India Finance added 2.05% to Rs 20.40 after the company said that its board has approved the issuance of one lakh non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

These NCDs would be listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable and redeemable in nature. The issue would comprise of a base issue size of Rs 50 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore.

The said NCDs would carry a coupon rate of 10% per annum, which would be paid out on a quarterly basis. The tenor of the instrument is 27 months.

The NCDs shall be secured by a pari passu charge by way of hypothecation in favour of the debenture trustee for the benefit of the debenture holders over all standard loan receivables, present and future. The company shall maintain the minimum security cover of atleast 1.10x at all times during the tenure of the debentures.

The date of allotment and the date of maturity Will be determined by the board of directors in due course of time.

Capital India Finance is a listed, middle layer non-deposit taking NBFC, focused on providing secured MSME and retail lending solutions. The company offers customised credit solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), professionals and retail customers, leveraging a unique phygital model and deep underwriting expertise. As of 31 March 2026, the company had reported assets under management of Rs 1,227.37 crore and a capital adequacy ratio of 40.99%.

The NBFC had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose 3.56% to Rs 126.32 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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