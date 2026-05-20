Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 195.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.88% to Rs 282.93 crore

Net profit of Capital Infra Trust reported to Rs 195.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.88% to Rs 282.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 210.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 420.64% to Rs 828.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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