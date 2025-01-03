Business Standard

Capital SFB gains as records 19% YoY growth in gross advances in Q2; deposits jumps 12%

Capital SFB gains as records 19% YoY growth in gross advances in Q2; deposits jumps 12%

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Capital Small Finance Bank rose 1.40% to Rs 298 after the bank's gross advances jumped by 19.20% to Rs 6,816 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 5,718 crore recorded as on 31 December 2023.

Sequentially, gross advances rose 1.45% as compared to Rs 6,718 crore posted on 30 September 2024.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.67% as of 31 December 2024, a marginal decline from 2.97% reported on 31 December 2023.

The total deposits of the bank increased by 12% to Rs 8,384 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 7,482 crore as on 31 December 2023. Sequentially, total deposits added 7.76% from Rs 7,780 crore as of 30 September 2024.

 

The bank continued to maintain a high CASA ratio of 39.1% as of 31 December 2024 against 39.5% as of 31 December 2023 and 37.1% as of 30 September 2024.

The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 stood at 81.1% against 78.4% for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 and 82.4% for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 stood at 239.2% against 242.5% for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 and 238.0% for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Capital Small Finance Bank (Capital SFB) is a bank headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. The bank is presently having 177 branches spread over 5 states and 1 UT.

The banks standalone net profit decreased marginally to Rs 30.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 30.10 crore posted in Q1 FY24. The banks total income jumped 16.2% YoY to Rs 235.07 in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

