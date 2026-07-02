Capital Small Finance Bank edges higher after deposits rise over 16% YoY in Q1 FY26
Capital Small Finance Bank added 2.16% to Rs 281.65 after the bank's total deposits increased by 16.3% to Rs 10,596 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 9,110 crore as of 30 June 2025.
On a sequential basis, the deposit base has risen by 5.8% from Rs 10,018 crore as on 31 March 2026.
The CASA ratio stood at 36.7% as of 30 June 2026, as compared to 34.7% as on 31 March 2026 and 35.9% as on 30 June 2025.
The banks gross advances stood at Rs 9,074 crores as on June 30, 2026, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 22.0% and quarter on-quarter growth of 4.5%.
The disbursements during the quarter increased to Rs 1,009 crore, as compared to Rs 865 crore in Q1 FY25 reflecting a growth of 16.5%. The bank stated that its loan book remains well-diversified, with nearly 98% being secured.
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Asset quality strengthened further during the quarter, with gross NPAs at 2.47% as of 30 June 2026, as compared to 2.54% in Q4 FY26 and 2.75% in Q1 FY26.
The average CD ratio of the bank for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at 83.1% which was 82.3% for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and 80.9% for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Capital Small Finance Bank is headquartered at Jalandhar, Punjab. With 211 branches across 5 states and 2 Union Territories, the bank serves the middle-income group with a secured, diversified lending model with prime focus on rural and semi-urban market.
The company had reported 17% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40 crore on a 16.8% rise in total income to Rs 300 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:17 AM IST