Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 17.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.01% to Rs 273.14 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 17.06% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.01% to Rs 273.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 141.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.42% to Rs 1048.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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