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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 13.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Capital Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 13.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 6.77 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 13.31% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.776.29 8 OPM %79.6280.60 -PBDT4.203.61 16 PBT4.133.37 23 NP2.812.48 13

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:50 PM IST