CapitalNumbers Infotech gains after securing UK AI Healthcare project order

CapitalNumbers Infotech rallied 3.39% to Rs 112 after it has secured an international order worth Rs 2.46 crore from a UK-based entity for an artificial intelligence project in the healthcare domain.

The contract is structured as a Time and Materials (T&M) engagement and is scheduled to be executed over a period of six months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by an international entity and does not fall under the ambit of related-party transactions. It also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding organisation.

CapitalNumbers Infotech said the engagement involves development work in the AI healthcare space, though it did not disclose further details of the project scope.

Capitalnumbers Infotech The company is engaged in the business of information technology the business of developing designing, softwares, networking web linking, web designing, data processing and e-commerce, internet and internet portals, e-mail and all types of information technology business, printing, publishing and catering to the clients all sorts of services and consultancy relating to information technology besides trading, purchasing, selling, importing, exporting and dealings in computers and computers peripherals, stationery, printer, ribbons, magnetic tapes and other allied components.

For the full year ended FY26, CapitalNumbers Infotech reported a 1.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.50 crore, compared with Rs 25.80 crore in FY25. However, net sales during the year rose 5.3% to Rs 105.05 crore, against Rs 99.73 crore in the corresponding previous year.

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