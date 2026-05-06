Caplin Point gains as arm gets USFDA nod for Calcium Gluconate Injection ANDA

Caplin Point Laboratories rose 2.61% to Rs 1,787.45 after its subsidiary Caplin Steriles received final USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Calcium Gluconate Injection USP (100 mg/mL in 10 mL, 50 mL and 100 mL vials).

The injection is a generic equivalent of the reference listed drug from Fresenius Kabi USA.

The injection is indicated for pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of acute symptomatic hypocalcemia. According to IQVIA data, the product had US sales of about $71 million for the 12-month period ended March 2026.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company also has a growing presence in the regulated markets such as US through its subsidiary Caplin Steriles and Caplin Steriles USA Inc.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.9% to Rs 163.88 crore while net sales increase 10.1% to Rs 542.77 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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