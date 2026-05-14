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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 600.16 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 19.32% to Rs 170.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 600.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.57% to Rs 641.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 2187.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1937.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales600.16502.45 19 2187.191937.47 13 OPM %34.0333.45 -34.7933.39 - PBDT232.24193.71 20 875.56742.74 18 PBT213.44176.67 21 802.79676.78 19 NP170.11142.57 19 641.24536.31 20

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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