Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 600.16 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 19.32% to Rs 170.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 600.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.57% to Rs 641.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 2187.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1937.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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