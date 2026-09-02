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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital concludes its maiden USD 30M bond issuance

Capri Global Capital concludes its maiden USD 30M bond issuance

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Capri Global Capital has successfully completed its first-ever US Dollar bond issuance, raising US$ 300 million through Senior Secured Notes maturing in 2029. The transaction was managed by a consortium of global banks comprising Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD and UBS. Bonds were priced at a coupon of 7.55% per annum.

The issue was oversubscribed by over 2.3x with an order book exceeding US$ 700 million, across 64 high-quality accounts and the issue saw one of the highest allocations to global real money investors.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST