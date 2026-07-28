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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 61.51% to Rs 1576.48 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 102.05% to Rs 353.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.51% to Rs 1576.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 976.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1576.48976.10 62 OPM %68.5466.33 -PBDT498.78254.71 96 PBT469.97230.00 104 NP353.38174.90 102

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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