Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 102.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.51% to Rs 1576.48 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 102.05% to Rs 353.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.51% to Rs 1576.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 976.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1576.48976.1068.5466.33498.78254.71469.97230.00353.38174.90

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