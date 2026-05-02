Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 59.12% to Rs 282.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 957.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.35% to Rs 949.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 478.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.67% to Rs 4731.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3247.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1384.98957.32 45 4731.143247.93 46 OPM %64.9564.92 -65.2361.75 - PBDT403.70264.05 53 1366.96735.03 86 PBT373.03235.52 58 1257.41633.32 99 NP282.82177.74 59 949.15478.53 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST