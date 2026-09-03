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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital receives ratings action from Moody's

Capri Global Capital receives ratings action from Moody's

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Capri Global Capital announced that Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has assigned a 'Ba3 long-term foreign currency senior secured' rating to the senior secured USD notes issued by Capri Global Capital under Capri US$1.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme (GMTN Programme), established by the Company, which is rated (P)Ba3, pursuant to Regulation S and Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended from time to time).
 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST