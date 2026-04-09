Capri Global Capital to launch Rs 500 cr public issue of NCDs (Tranche I)

On 15 April 2026

Capri Global Capital has announced the Tranche I of public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, comprising a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 400 crore (Tranche I Issue). The issue will open on 15 April 2026 and close on 28 April 2026.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital said, We are pleased to announce the launch of Tranche I Issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures. At Capri Global Capital Limited, we offer a wide range of secured and collateralised loans through our four lending segments, namely MSME loans, housing loans, gold loans, and construction finance. Backed by strong execution, prudent risk management and a sharp focus on tech-enabled outreach, we remain committed to our vision of supporting the underserved customers across Bharat.

The NCD issue offers investors multiple tenure options of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months, with monthly and annual interest payout choices, and coupon rates of up to 9.50% per annum.