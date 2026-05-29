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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7060.87% to Rs 16.47 crore

Net profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7060.87% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2775.25% to Rs 29.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.470.23 7061 29.041.01 2775 OPM %0.970 -0.62-90.10 - PBDT0.160 0 0.18-0.91 LP PBT0.160 0 0.18-0.91 LP NP0.160 0 0.18-0.91 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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