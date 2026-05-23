Captain Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.62% to Rs 19.39 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 56.11% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.62% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.32% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 77.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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