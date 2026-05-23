Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 90.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.33% to Rs 141.47 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 90.63% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.33% to Rs 141.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.30% to Rs 27.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.47% to Rs 417.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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