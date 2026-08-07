Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 23.44% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 1410.57 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal rose 23.44% to Rs 76.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 1410.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1206.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1410.571206.65 17 OPM %9.5810.05 -PBDT184.72144.72 28 PBT119.2185.83 39 NP76.4061.89 23
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST