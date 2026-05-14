CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 130.67 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 23.98% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 130.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.73% to Rs 171.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 473.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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