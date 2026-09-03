CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Vimta Labs at 'A/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Vimta Labs said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE A' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the company's short-term rating at 'CARE A1 '.

CARE Ratings stated that the ratings for Vimta Labs' (Vimtas) bank facilities continue to reflect the company's established position in the contract research and testing organisation (CRTO) industry, backed by a seasoned management team with over four decades of industry experience.

Vimta benefits from a diversified service portfolio spanning pharmaceutical analytical testing and research, pre-clinical and clinical research, food and environmental testing, and electrical and electronic testing, supported by long-standing relationships with a broad client base.

The company had reported an improved financial performance in FY26, driven by robust growth in its pharmaceutical research and testing business and improved operational efficiencies.

Consequently, Vimta achieved a profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and taxation (PBILDT) margin of 35.26% and a profit after taxation (PAT) margin of 18.86% during the year.

The ratings are further supported by the company's healthy capital structure, strong debt protection metrics, negligible reliance on external borrowings, and comfortable liquidity position, evidenced by nil utilisation of working capital limits and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 69 crore as on 31 March 2026.

However, these rating strengths are partly offset by Vimta's relatively moderate scale of operations and its exposure to regulatory and compliance requirements associated with good practice (GXP) standards, including good manufacturing practice (GMP), good clinical practice (GCP), and good laboratory practice (GLP).

The compliance with these standards necessitates periodic investments in technology upgrades and laboratory infrastructure.

The company has undertaken significant investments in its Biologics segment, which remains in the development phase and is expected to commence meaningful revenue generation by FY27-end.

Vimta Labs is contract research and testing organisation (CRTO) with a large laboratory space of nearly 600,000 square feet, equipped with modern equipment and infrastructure. Its testing and research services cover a wide range of sectors including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food and agriculture products, medical devices, personal care items, electrical and electronics, and environment studies.

The company had reported 11.38% rise in net profit to Rs 21.04 crore on an 11.80% increase in revenue to Rs 109.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 657.40 on the BSE.

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