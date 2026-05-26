Career Point Edutech consolidated net profit rises 44.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 10.66 crore

Net profit of Career Point Edutech rose 44.82% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.25% to Rs 22.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 51.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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