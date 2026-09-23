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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cargills Bank selects Intellect's Composable eMACH.ai Core Banking Architecture for its digital transformation

Cargills Bank selects Intellect's Composable eMACH.ai Core Banking Architecture for its digital transformation

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena announced that Cargills Bank, a licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka, has selected the Composable eMACH.ai Core Banking Architecture to expand its digital banking capabilities and strengthen its long-standing technology partnership with Intellect.

The expanded engagement marks the next phase of Cargills Bank's digital transformation journey, enabling the bank to modernise its technology landscape with a composable, cloud-ready banking architecture. The programme spans Core Banking, Lending, Trade Finance and Treasury, creating a unified technology foundation that supports greater agility, operational resilience and long-term business growth. The modernisation programme will enable Cargills Bank to transform critical banking capabilities spanning Customer On-boarding, Deposits, Payments, Loan Origination, Loan Management, Limits and Collateral Management, Trade Finance and Treasury, enabling faster product innovation and seamless customer experiences.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 5:04 PM IST