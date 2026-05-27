Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 75.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.57% to Rs 606.72 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 75.72% to Rs 41.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 606.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.16% to Rs 130.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 2255.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1807.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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