Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 75.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.57% to Rs 606.72 croreNet profit of Carraro India rose 75.72% to Rs 41.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 606.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.16% to Rs 130.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 2255.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1807.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales606.72444.27 37 2255.491807.55 25 OPM %10.4610.19 -9.719.44 - PBDT66.1843.57 52 227.98163.86 39 PBT54.9032.05 71 182.28118.66 54 NP41.6823.72 76 130.5688.12 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST