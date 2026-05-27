Carraro India gains after Q4 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Carraro India rose 1.14% to Rs 547.70 after the company reported a 75.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.68 crore on a 36.6% increase in net sales to Rs 606.72 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 71.3% YoY to Rs 54.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 32.05 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA (including other income) stood at Rs 70.96 crore, registering a growth of 45.1% compared with Rs 48.89 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 11.7% in Q4 FY26 compared with 11.0% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from agricultural equipment rose 37% YoY to Rs 278.4 crore, construction equipment jumped 36% YoY to Rs 261.3 crore, and the other segment increased 40% YoY to Rs 67 crore in Q4 FY26.

In Q4 FY26, domestic sales stood at Rs 396.8 crore, up 24% YoY, while export sales climbed sharply 68% YoY to Rs 209.9 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.2% to Rs 130.56 crore on a 24.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,255.49 crore in FY26 over FY25.

In FY26, the company deployed capex of Rs 41.7 crore to support production of axles for new telescopic handlers, develop a high-performance transmission range for agricultural applications, and enhance capacity to meet incremental sales demand.

Balaji Gopalan, managing director, Carraro India, said, FY26 was a strong and encouraging year for Carraro India, with the company delivering healthy growth across both domestic and export markets, along with EBITDA profitability in line with the guidance shared during the year. Revenue from operations grew by 25% year-on-year, supported by sustained demand in the domestic market, particularly in the agricultural vehicle segment, and strong export traction led by the construction equipment segment. Domestic revenues increased by 19% year-on-year, while exports grew by 37% year-on-year.

The domestic agriculture business continued to witness strong momentum, supported by the accelerated transition from 2WD to 4WD tractors following the GST-led narrowing of the price gap between 2WD and 4WD tractors. This structural shift, combined with strong customer demand, resulted in robust growth in the domestic 4WD axle market, with 4WD tractor growth outpacing the overall market. In line with the anticipated demand increase, we are ramping up capacity to support growth over the coming years.

Our engineering services business continued to gain traction, reporting revenues of Rs 10 crore in FY26. Encouragingly, we are witnessing increasing customer enquiries for higher HP and advanced technology configurations, reflecting growing market confidence in our capabilities and the relevance of our solutions. During the year, we signed an engineering services agreement worth approximately Rs 17.5 crore with Montra Electric for the industrialisation and supply of e-transmissions. The project is progressing well, and we have received a prototype order for field validation. Discussions with another customer for engineering services are also progressing positively, and we expect this business to scale up meaningfully over time.

In the gears business, we secured a business nomination from a major OEM for bull gears, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore p.a. from FY28. While the gears business remained subdued during FY26, we are working with two new customers/projects, and the ongoing initiatives are expected to support gradual improvement in performance over the coming quarters.

On the manufacturing front, we continued to invest in capacity, technology and process improvements. During FY26, we deployed capex of Rs. 417 million to support new telescopic handler axle production, high-performance transmission programs for agricultural applications and incremental capacity expansion. The Board-approved capex to expand axle capacity to 154,160 units is aligned with our strong demand outlook and will support future growth. We also continued to strengthen our aftermarket and customer support ecosystem through the expansion of authorized service centers.

Overall, Carraro India enters its next phase of growth with a stronger business foundation, deeper customer relationships, enhanced engineering capabilities, increasing localisation and a healthy demand outlook across key end markets.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (67.5%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Carraro India is engaged in the manufacture and supply of transmission systems and related components for agricultural and construction equipment, catering primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The companys product portfolio includes axles, transmissions, drives, and gears.

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