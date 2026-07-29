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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 201.16 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 19.52% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.16173.04 16 OPM %31.3125.14 -PBDT88.3765.94 34 PBT77.6056.91 36 NP51.2442.87 20

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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