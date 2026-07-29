Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 201.16 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 19.52% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.201.16173.0431.3125.1488.3765.9477.6056.9151.2442.87

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