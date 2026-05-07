Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 54.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 203.14 croreNet profit of Cartrade Tech rose 54.50% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 203.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.61% to Rs 223.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 779.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 641.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales203.14169.51 20 779.27641.46 21 OPM %35.2727.23 -32.9823.52 - PBDT85.9162.98 36 335.02209.22 60 PBT75.0053.33 41 296.34168.36 76 NP64.6141.82 54 223.00134.65 66
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST