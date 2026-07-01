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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CarTrade Tech jumps as foreign brokerage raises target

CarTrade Tech jumps as foreign brokerage raises target

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

CarTrade Tech surged 5.02% to Rs 2,827.85 after a foreign brokerage reiterated its bullish view on the stock and raised its target price, signalling significant upside potential from current levels.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,846 on the BSE, tracking strong buying interest following the brokerages positive commentary on the companys growth prospects.

According to the brokerage, CarTrade Techs outlook remains supported by improving monetisation of its OLX platform, expansion of new revenue streams, and sustained margin expansion. It also highlighted emerging growth drivers such as artificial intelligence-led monetisation, used-car financing, and expansion into services like escrow and logistics.

 

The brokerage raised its earnings estimates and lifted its target price to Rs 3,286 from Rs 2,740, implying an upside of around 22% from current levels.

It also noted that OLX continues to benefit from strong user engagement and a dominant position in used-car listings, providing scope for further revenue growth as premium and value-added services gain traction.

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CarTrade Tech have remained volatile but strong over the past year, reflecting continued investor interest in Indias online auto classifieds and digital vehicle marketplace space.

CarTrade Tech operates a digital marketplace ecosystem comprising platforms such as CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall and CarTrade Exchange. On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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