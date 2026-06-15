CarTrade Tech launches CarTrade Used Auto
CarTrade Tech announced the launch of CarTrade Used Auto, to build the used-car ecosystem in India across the full transaction journey of Buy, Sell , Exchange and Finance.
CarTrade Used Auto brings together the strengths of CarWale and OLX India to create a unified, technology-led and asset-light platform for India's used-car ecosystem. The platform is designed to serve every used-car transaction B2C, C2B, C2C and financing, to enable consumers, dealers, enterprises, lenders and service partners across the used-car value chain. It has also launched SuperDost, which has built agents like Matchmaking, Pricing, Condition check etc. for used car customers.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST