CarTrade Tech rallies after Q4 PAT surges 54% YoY

CarTrade Tech surged 9.04% to Rs 1,968.65 after the company reported record quarterly and annual earnings, driven by strong growth across businesses.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 71.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 55.2% YoY but down 8.4% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 35% from 27% in the year-ago quarter, though it softened from 37% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 74.99 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3.8% vs Q3 FY26 but up 40.6% vs Q4 FY25.

Employee cost increased 10.4% YoY to Rs 78.13 crore in Q4 FY26, while other expenses rose 2.7% YoY to Rs 45.28 crore. Marketing expenses declined 4.9% YoY to Rs 8.09 crore during the quarter.

Segment-wise, consumer group revenue rose 25% YoY to Rs 79.39 crore in Q4 FY26, while remarketing business revenue grew 22% to Rs 71.66 crore. Classifieds revenue increased 16% YoY to Rs 55.12 crore.

On the operational front, the company said its platforms engaged around 76 million average monthly unique visitors during Q4 FY26, with organic traffic contributing 95% of total traffic. The company now operates across more than 540 physical locations including Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure, Signature dealerships and OLX India franchise outlets.

For FY26, CarTrade Tech reported revenue from operations of Rs 779.27 crore, up 21.5% YoY, while total income rose 22.3% to Rs 869.77 crore. PAT climbed 67.6% to Rs 243.51 crore during the year. EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 257 crore, up 70.3% YoY with EBITDA margin improving sharply to 33% from 24% in FY25.

CarTrade Tech operates a digital marketplace ecosystem comprising platforms such as CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall and CarTrade Exchange.

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