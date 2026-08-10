Carysil consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 262.14 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 37.73% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.262.14226.9920.3719.3252.6939.7742.1230.3331.4322.82

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