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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil consolidated net profit rises 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 233.72 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 45.86% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 233.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.05% to Rs 98.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 923.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales233.72204.18 14 923.95815.57 13 OPM %19.2717.11 -19.1816.84 - PBDT44.8931.80 41 170.59123.75 38 PBT33.8323.58 43 131.0387.85 49 NP27.1018.58 46 98.1963.74 54

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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