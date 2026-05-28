Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 28.33 croreNet profit of Caspian Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 74.13% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 102.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.3319.49 45 102.0885.65 19 OPM %5.68-54.80 -4.91-2.85 - PBDT1.01-1.37 LP 2.745.14 -47 PBT0.46-1.81 LP 0.664.04 -84 NP0.69-1.70 LP 0.672.59 -74
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST