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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castora Agri Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Castora Agri Commodities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 84.72% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Castora Agri Commodities reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.72% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.35% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.72 -85 0.213.16 -93 OPM %90.91-5.56 -4.76-0.63 - PBDT0.10-0.04 LP -0.04-0.02 -100 PBT0.10-0.04 LP -0.04-0.02 -100 NP0.10-0.04 LP -0.04-0.02 -100

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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