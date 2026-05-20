Castrol India announces change in senior management
With effect from 01 June 2026Castrol India announced that Anoop Jindal currently designated as Vice President & Head-Customer Excellence & Operations (also senior management position), has been appointed as Vice President, B2B Sales-OEM & South Asia with effect from 1 June 2026.
Consequent to the above appointment, Anoop Jindal will cease to be Vice President & Head - Customer Excellence & Operations of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31 May 2026.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST