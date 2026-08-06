Castrol India Ltd soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.39, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% jump in NIFTY and a 11.9% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.39, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. Castrol India Ltd has gained around 4.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38830.05, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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