Castrol India rises after Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY

Castrol India rose 2.56% to Rs 191.85 after the lubricant maker reported strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's profit after tax increased 42.5% YoY and 43.6% QoQ to Rs 347.70 crore in Q2 CY2026.

Revenue from operations rose 25.0% YoY and 21.1% QoQ to Rs 1,871.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Total income increased 25.2% YoY and 20.2% QoQ to Rs 1,885.47 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 476.03 crore in Q2 CY2026, up 44.5% YoY and 47.3% QoQ. EBITDA increased 41% YoY to Rs 494 crore.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 19.9% YoY and 13.2% QoQ to Rs 1,407.74 crore. Raw material consumption rose 34.7% YoY to Rs 939.54 crore, while employee expenses increased 35.8% YoY to Rs 107.03 crore. Depreciation rose 14.4% YoY to Rs 30.45 crore. Interest expenses declined 35.1% YoY to Rs 1.70 crore.

The company said the quarter's performance was driven by supply chain agility, brand strength and disciplined execution across its consumer, industrial and institutional businesses despite supply disruptions and severe commodity inflation. Industrial, institutional and consumer businesses delivered strong volume growth, while its power brands in the personal mobility segment continued to outperform the rest of the portfolio, supported by increasing consumer preference for high-performance lubricants. Castrol also leveraged its global supply chain and diversified vendor base to ensure uninterrupted supplies amid raw material availability and pricing challenges.

Looking ahead, management said it remains cautious due to inflationary pressures and uneven monsoon conditions that could impact demand in the second half of the year. The company plans to continue investing in its brands, expanding its distribution network, strengthening customer relationships and increasing its presence in rural India.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ending 31 December 2026.

Castrol India, part of the bp Group, manufactures automotive and industrial lubricants and serves sectors including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, mining, industrial machinery and wind energy through three blending plants and a nationwide distribution network of more than 1.5 lakh retail outlets.

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