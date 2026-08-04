Castrol India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1871.47 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 42.50% to Rs 347.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 244.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1871.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1496.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1871.471496.8326.4123.35506.48356.16476.03329.54347.70244.00

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