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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 42.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1871.47 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 42.50% to Rs 347.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 244.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1871.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1496.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1871.471496.83 25 OPM %26.4123.35 -PBDT506.48356.16 42 PBT476.03329.54 44 NP347.70244.00 43

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:04 PM IST